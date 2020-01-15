Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Jeremy A. Hoyt, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Michael Todd Regan Jr., 22, 1325 N. 20th St., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Tyler James Mollus, 26, 2906 Charles St., six months in Buchanan County jail for felony theft of a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Joshua Ryan Ashford, 31, 620 N. 24th St., three years probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Brycen McCollum, 26, 2722 Seneca St., three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Randall Jordan Stout, 31, 3425 Messanie St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Donald Carl Jeschke, 21, 6205 Sherman St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Donnie D. Stanart, 59, 1520 Seneca St., 140 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.
Ioanis Uruno, 46, 3605 Gene Field Road, 21 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 7 days served and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Akilus Deonta Harmon, 31, 1302 N. 24th St., two years probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop and court costs waived.
Billy Eldon Sell, 42, 619 Messanie St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
R.K. Kalus, 20, 3003 Jules St., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Page M. Hon, 30, 2121 S. Riverside Road, $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.