Defendants pleaded guilty
unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Skyler Grant Harrison, 24, 1700 Beattie St., 12 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony robbery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Jessica L. Hibbert, 37, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Kevin James Lane, 50, 4107 Cook Road, 33 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with property of another person with credit given for 33 days served and court costs waived.
Amanda Mae Stewart, 32, 2718½ Lafayette St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Ericka Leigh Austin, 42, 206 S. 15th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Jennifer A. Gibbs, 41, Gretna, Nebraska, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with passenger less than 17 years old.
Jennifer A. Gibbs, 41, Gretna, Nebraska, two years of probation for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Donald R. McKinney Jr., 49, 110 E. Hyde Park Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Patricia Ann McIntosh, 50, Stewartsville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
James B. Brickhouse, 50, 1601 Faraon St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Suspended sentence
Donald Lee Whitlatch, 37, Oregon, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Donald Lee Whitlatch, 37, Oregon, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Jennifer Sansone, 58, 438 Eulich St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Terry L. Rice, 38, 2320 Faraon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.