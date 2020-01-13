Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Michael A. Carter, 63, 2415 Francis St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Michael A. Carter, 63, 2415 Francis St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Trevor O. Caples, 33, 3010 Felix St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Margarita Manulla Caldera, 28, 713 S. 18th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Domanick Jaytee Thomas, 26, 3601 Gene Field Road, three months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Domanick Jaytee Thomas, 26, 3601 Gene Field Road, three months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony endangering the welfare of a child and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Rupenti Kanus, 44, 1852 Clay St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Amanda Renee Ebling, 36, 2215 Lafayette St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
Amanda Renee Ebling, 36, 2215 Lafayette St., $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Virgil Lamar Kirby, 46, 1807 Mitchell Ave., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Rocky Ray Roof, 37, 1216 Boyd St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Franklyn D. Dawson, 39, 701 S. Eighth St., 27 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Marlene Hebb, 62, 1012 Blvd. View Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tan Opokunong, 51, 621 Vine St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Misty Lynn Mitchell, 35, 3001 Joslin Lane, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Charleen Lee, 30, Reeds Spring, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Dean Michael Moses, 31, 3005 Edmond St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.