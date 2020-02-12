Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Ashli Dawn Calvert, 36, 405 Pendleton St., 77 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation involving child support/public assistance information with credit given for 77 days served.
Travis Eugene Bellomy II, 25, 315 W. Walter Lane, 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Natasha Nicole Sutton, 30, 2913 Gene Field Road, 12 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 12 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Chaniya N. Alioth, 20, Omaha, Nebraska, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Robert Franklyn Welton, 24, 5016 Gorden Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Chance Leann Reynolds, 20, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Danny Dee Frans II, 38, 6417 Riverside Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Nicholas Reid Pickett, 35, 1801 Washington Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Steven Ray Wilkinson, 41, 804 S. 38th St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for any days served.
Bobby Lamar Corbitt, 39, 1513 Monterey St., 127 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 127 days served.
Sasha Lynn Wilson, 32, 2919 Jules St., seven days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for seven days served and court costs waived.
Roy Lee Littles Jr., 39, Liberty, Missouri, three days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Brian M. McIntosh, 28, 925 W. Valley St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tymothy E. Dilley, 25, Atchison, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Robert Lewis Meers, 37, 1929 Union St., $50 fine for misdemeanor disturbing the peace.
Chase Michael Bonham, 21, 3033 Miller Ave., $100 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Chase Michael Bonham, 21, 3033 Miller Ave., $25 fine for misdemeanor failure to register vehicle.