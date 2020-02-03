Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Jessie Lee Nelson, 37, 2212 Penn St., life sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony first-degree murder and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jessie Lee Nelson, 37, 2212 Penn St., life sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault.
Jessie Lee Nelson, 37, 2212 Penn St., 50 years each in the Missouri Department of Corrections for two counts felony armed criminal action.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Steven Ray Wilkinson, 41, 804 S. 38th St., 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.
Steven Ray Wilkinson, 41, 804 S. 38th St., 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Myra Ann Bernard, 28, 725 S. 17th St., 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 44 days served and court costs waived.
Spencer Harold Linn, 35, no address provided, 24 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for 12 days served and court costs waived.
Spencer Harold Linn, 35, no address provided, 18 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for six days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Marvin Ray Mitchell, 34, 915 Angelique St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Alicia Merced Ruiz, 24, 2718 Lafayette St., 38 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 38 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Michael Xavier Charleston, 29, 823 N. Fifth St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Chasity Brooke Hoyt, 24, 2707 S. 25th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and court costs waived.
Fined
Brandon Lee Akins, 38, 1044 E. Lake Blvd., $25 fine for misdemeanor littering.
Michael Arony Odongo, $100 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.