Defendants pleaded guilty
unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Gerale D. Martin, 27, Kansas City, Missouri, four years probation for felony stealing.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Dusty Ray Young, 37, 1506 Fifth Ave., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Billy Ray Steele Jr., 40, 3117 Mitchell Ave., 210 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 59 days served.
Fined
Tracy Lamar Wallace, 56, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Fined
Michael Allen Halpin, 29, 2201 Angelique St., $35 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.