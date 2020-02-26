Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Kyle A. Crowder, 28, 518 N. 20th St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kyle A. Crowder, 28, 518 N. 20th St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Kyle A. Crowder, 28, 518 N. 20th St., six years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Sheih Lynn Moore, 23, 1118 Henry St., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
William J. Demint, 39, Stewartsville, Missouri, two years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Travis Eugene Barnett, 38, 116 S. 13th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Brittany M. Beyer, 31, 2108A Fountain Creek Drive, four years probation for felony stealing a controlled substance/substance manufacturing material and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Charity D. Ebling, 35, 2424 Mary St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Katheryn Elizabeth Hatfield, 25, 1306 E. Joseph St., four years probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Raymond L. D. Smith, 38, 822 Olive St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Bobbi J. Redman, 33, Topeka, Kansas, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Brett Michael Finch, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, 30, 10 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Alston Erik Moulden, 20, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Barry A. Birr, 73, Easton, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on right half of roadway resulting in an accident.
Kaylin Rae Nolan, 26, 6107 Mustang Lane, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.