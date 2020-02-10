Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Kelly Renee Willard, 40, Seneca, Kansas, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony property damage.
Kelly Renee Willard, 40, Seneca, Kansas, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
Brandon Michael Cox, 24, 921 N. 13th St., life in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony first-degree murder.
Brandon Michael Cox, 24, 921 N. 13th St., 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony armed criminal action.
Greggory Kevin Palmer, 60, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony child molestation and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Mikayla Deann Eggman, 28, 3328 Locust St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
Joseph Dale Johnson, 30, 525 Virginia St., $200 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.