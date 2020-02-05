Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Hope L. Brantley, 45, Chillicothe, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Chase Michael Bonham, 21, 3033 Miller Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Jack Herndon Chew, 36, 902 Richardson St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Jason Limar Arias, 19, 2308 Dewey Ave., 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 26 days served.
Timothy A. Sheppard, 41, 2603 S.W. State Route U, 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 28 days served.
Suspended sentence
Alexander Lee Modlin, 21, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Ernest Coon, 47, 3108 Burnside Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Anthony Thomas Kennard, 56, 602 Harmon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Fined
Shea Timothy Farrell, 27, 1425 N.E. 85th Road, $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a defective vehicle.