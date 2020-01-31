Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Joseph I. Wyatt, 35, 1711 Olive St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Jerry L. Anderson, 62, Wathena, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jeremy Scott Reser, 30, 901 Green St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Andrew Wayne Dredge, 28, 1814 S. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Ricky D. Johnson, 32, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Jarod Lee Spence, 40, 3015 Locust St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.