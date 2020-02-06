Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Maker J. Mourwel, 32, 1615 N. 36th St., 11 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 11 days served.
Suspended sentence
Cassandra Renee Fitzwater, 26, 1510 Fourth Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of education requirement for a child and court costs waived.
Juel William Parker, 45, 2709 Mary St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Johnathon Raymond Brodrick, 33, 1323 Ridenbaugh St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Chad Michael Beasley, 36, Branson, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.