Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Allen L. McCarthy II, 31, 1402 Hickory St., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon David Perry, 34, Bonne Terre, Missouri, three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Michael Draik Ruddock, 31, 3030 Angelique St., six years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Nicholas Dewayne Riley, 29, 820 N. 13th St., one day in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor resisting arrest/detention/stop.
Suspended sentence
Christopher A. Amos, 37, 2111 S. 12th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Nicholas Dewayne Riley, 29, 820 N. 13th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Tammy Lynn Courter, 62, 634 N. 14th St., three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Katelyn Mikel Mendoza, 22, 2603 Duncan St., four years probation for felony delivery of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Joseph M. Ewing, 33, 2407 S. 16th St., one-year probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Gregory Wayne Brushwood, 38, Wathena, Kansas, one-year probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.