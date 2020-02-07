Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Jailed
Travis Eugene Bellomy II, 25, 315 W. Walter Lane, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault.
Suspended sentence
Sean Kelly Owens, 54, 3124 S.E. Anna Road, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Aaron M. Adams, 42, Kansas City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Nathaniel Hyson Shewman, 18, 2020 Clay St., 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 19 days served and court costs waived.
Paula N. Campbell, 35, 2807 Pembroke Lane, 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Megan Jo Mooney, 36, 4606 Zebra Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Marcus Terrell Pruitt Sr., 32, 425 E. Colorado Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Shane Cody White, 34, 715 N. 24th St., eight months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Shawna Rene Gonzalez, 33, Savannah, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.