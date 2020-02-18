Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Kenneth N. Smith Jr., 56, 911 N. 12th St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Richard Scott Mooney, 29, 901 Corby St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Taylor Dean Jones, 30, no address provided, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Khalid A. Spry, 37, 2317 S. 11th St., five years of probation for felony fraud and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Melinda Ann Nigh, 34, Lexington, Missouri, four years of probation for felony tampering with a vehicle.
Fined
Taylor Dean Jones, 30, no address provided, $50 fine for misdemeanor stealing.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Prison
Andrew Clark Tritten, 36, Kansas City, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport with credit given for 47 days served.