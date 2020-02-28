Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Paul W. Hicks, 28, Elwood, Kansas, six months probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
Andrew J. Thiel, 32, Cosby, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Christopher Douglas Barnes Jr., 22, 6114 Carnegie St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.