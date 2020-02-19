Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Derrick Eugene Ashley Jr., 20, 625 S. 14th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault.
Derrick Eugene Ashley Jr., 20, 625 S. 14th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.
Derrick Eugene Ashley Jr., 20, 625 S. 14th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Norman Eugene Ford Jr., 46, Rushville, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Suspended sentence
Sasha Lynn Wilson, 32, 2919 Jules St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Brittany M. Beyer, 31, 2108A Fountain Creek Drive, four years of probation for felony stealing.
Dennis S. Beaman, 42, Savannah, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Joseph Ray Finch, 32, 2113 S. 12th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Jacob Ryan Polley, 18, Mound City, Missouri, five years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/watercraft or aircraft.
Jacob Ryan Polley, 18, Mound City, Missouri, five years of probation for felony receiving stolen property.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Fined
Sean Michael Littlejohn, 21, 1220 Andrew St., $100 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.