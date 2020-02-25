Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Mark E. Christmas, 54, 2211 Doniphan, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Christian Marie Chavez, 27, 3849 King Hill Ave., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Cheyenne Sue Simpson, 19, 2717 S.W. Karen Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Fined
Samuel Alan Schneeflock, 32, Savannah, Missouri, $100 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Zain Wesley McAtee, 22, Springfield, Illinois, $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.