Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Amanda Chevelle Mix, 22, 1002 Francis St., 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Tabatha J. Barnes, 33, 2217 S. 13th St., 86 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 40 days served and court costs waived.
Christopher B. Escobar, 30, 2312 Union St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Ervin Dee Nolan Jr., 55, 1802 Sixth Ave., 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with credit given for 59 days served.
Suspended sentence
Steven L. Bradford, 65, Boerne, Texas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs assessed.
Rodney Lee Linn, 63, 6504 Sherman St., six months of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Fined
Ashley Jordan Lester, 29, 832 Warsaw Ave., $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs assessed.