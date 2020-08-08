Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentenceRegie D. Feather, 34, Clarksdale, Missouri, three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Jada Nicole Minter, 20, 3702 Durham Court, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
JailedBaylie Jule Sauter, 28, 6412 Eureka St., 54 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 54 days served.Korey Lynn Barnhill, 30, Gower, Missouri, 72 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 72 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceRichard E. Gibson III, 31, 1503 Monterey St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Brandon J. Boone, 21, Troy, Kansas, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Christian Nicholas Schultz, 30, 1920 N. 29th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Brandon Gene Tullock, 33, 3201 S. 29th St., one year probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.Jason Dale Johnson, 32, 2412 S. 11th St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Joey Allen Ezell Jr., 27, Independence, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
FinedKenneth J. Hatfield, 45, 1820 S. 12th St., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedEthan Robert Hawks, 25, Cameron, Missouri, 26 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceChristopher John Dingwerth, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fined
Margarita May Gonzalez-Flores, 27, 1405 Dewey Ave., $100 fine for misdemeanor disturbing the peace and court costs waived.