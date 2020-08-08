placeholder_court2

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Suspended sentence

  • Regie D. Feather, 34, Clarksdale, Missouri, three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Jada Nicole Minter, 20, 3702 Durham Court, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Jailed

  • Baylie Jule Sauter, 28, 6412 Eureka St., 54 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 54 days served.
  • Korey Lynn Barnhill, 30, Gower, Missouri, 72 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 72 days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Richard E. Gibson III, 31, 1503 Monterey St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Brandon J. Boone, 21, Troy, Kansas, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Christian Nicholas Schultz, 30, 1920 N. 29th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Brandon Gene Tullock, 33, 3201 S. 29th St., one year probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
  • Jason Dale Johnson, 32, 2412 S. 11th St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Joey Allen Ezell Jr., 27, Independence, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.

    • Fined

  • Kenneth J. Hatfield, 45, 1820 S. 12th St., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Ethan Robert Hawks, 25, Cameron, Missouri, 26 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Christopher John Dingwerth, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

    • Fined

    Margarita May Gonzalez-Flores, 27, 1405 Dewey Ave., $100 fine for misdemeanor disturbing the peace and court costs waived.