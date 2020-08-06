Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
- Crystal D. Amos, 34, 711 N. Fourth St., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of education requirement for child with credit given for one day served.
Suspended sentence
- Paul Vernon Fitzwater, 27, Kansas City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Vincenty Immy, 39, 1022½ Ridenbaugh St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- William E. Busby, 32, 3922 Pacific St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
- Mark David Green Jr., 22, 4801 Hillview Terrace, $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.