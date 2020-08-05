Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
JailedCasey Daniel Steen, 30, 2312 S. 12th St., 77 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 50 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceScotty F. McCoy, 32, 6010 Gordon St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedGelmer O. Sanchez, 27, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.Lindsay Nuss, 40, Leavenworth, Kansas, three months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs with credit given for any days served.Linda K. Linebarger, 58, 415 N. 10th St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.Tad Richard Summers, 27, 1601 Faraon St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceJovon Lamard Hughes, 27, 3420 Messanie St., two years of probation for misdemeanor tampering with the property of another and court costs waived.Alexander Lee Modlin, 21, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.Da’Juan Duncan, 34, 210 N. Fourth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.Jeron Markel Rogers, 25, 1102 N. Ninth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.Bruce Wayne Thompson, 47, 601 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.William W. Logston, 51, Altamont, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation involving child support/public assistance information and court costs waived.Jeffrey T. Marschel Jr., 37, 2601 S. 22nd St., six months of probation for driving with suspended/revoked license.
Fined
Melissa Ann Guinn, 36, 2013 Jones St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.