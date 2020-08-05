placeholder_court2

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Jailed

  • Casey Daniel Steen, 30, 2312 S. 12th St., 77 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 50 days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Scotty F. McCoy, 32, 6010 Gordon St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Gelmer O. Sanchez, 27, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
  • Lindsay Nuss, 40, Leavenworth, Kansas, three months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs with credit given for any days served.
  • Linda K. Linebarger, 58, 415 N. 10th St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
  • Tad Richard Summers, 27, 1601 Faraon St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Jovon Lamard Hughes, 27, 3420 Messanie St., two years of probation for misdemeanor tampering with the property of another and court costs waived.
  • Alexander Lee Modlin, 21, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Da’Juan Duncan, 34, 210 N. Fourth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
  • Jeron Markel Rogers, 25, 1102 N. Ninth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
  • Bruce Wayne Thompson, 47, 601 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • William W. Logston, 51, Altamont, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation involving child support/public assistance information and court costs waived.
  • Jeffrey T. Marschel Jr., 37, 2601 S. 22nd St., six months of probation for driving with suspended/revoked license.

    • Fined

    Melissa Ann Guinn, 36, 2013 Jones St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.