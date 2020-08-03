placeholder_court2

Division 4

  • Judge Daniel Kellogg
  • Prison
  • Kain Demetri McClain, 20, 1607 Grand Ave., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony theft of a vehicle/air or watercraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 5

  • Judge Keith Marquart
  • Jailed
  • Bruce A. Price, 44, 529 S. 15th St., 24 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 24 days served and court costs waived.
  • Raymond Tyler Groce, 33, 1015 S. 10th St., 77 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
  • Amy Marie Nussbeck, 37, no address provided, 12 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor attempted reckless burning/exploding with credit given for 12 days served and court costs waived.
  • Levi T. Roscoe, 34, 2518 Flinstone Drive, 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 13 days served and court costs waived.
  • Preston Michael Davis, 25, 804 Woodson St., 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 38 days served and court costs waived.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Samantha Paige Burton, 23, Easton, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
  • William E. Terry, 44, 1731 Center St., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Jacob Tyler Oudin, 25, 806 S. 15th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
  • Zachery S. Angst, 38, 317 N. 17th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Fined
  • Michael P. Divers, 27, 2203 N. Woodbine Road, $150 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

    • Division 6

  • Judge Rebecca Spencer
  • Suspended sentence
  • Tyler Matthew Kincaid, 24, 3524 Pickett Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
  • Fined
  • Tyler Scott Underwood, 29, 2014 Oscar St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.