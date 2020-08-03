Division 4Judge Daniel KelloggPrisonKain Demetri McClain, 20, 1607 Grand Ave., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony theft of a vehicle/air or watercraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5Judge Keith MarquartJailedBruce A. Price, 44, 529 S. 15th St., 24 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 24 days served and court costs waived.Raymond Tyler Groce, 33, 1015 S. 10th St., 77 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.Amy Marie Nussbeck, 37, no address provided, 12 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor attempted reckless burning/exploding with credit given for 12 days served and court costs waived.Levi T. Roscoe, 34, 2518 Flinstone Drive, 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 13 days served and court costs waived.Preston Michael Davis, 25, 804 Woodson St., 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 38 days served and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceSamantha Paige Burton, 23, Easton, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.William E. Terry, 44, 1731 Center St., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.Jacob Tyler Oudin, 25, 806 S. 15th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.Zachery S. Angst, 38, 317 N. 17th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.FinedMichael P. Divers, 27, 2203 N. Woodbine Road, $150 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerSuspended sentenceTyler Matthew Kincaid, 24, 3524 Pickett Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.FinedTyler Scott Underwood, 29, 2014 Oscar St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.