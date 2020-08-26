Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Suspended sentence

Cindy Arlene Rothwell, 49, Weston, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

Sean Dale Ray Peden, 19, 1018 Henry St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.

Michael L. Updegraff, 38, 7062 N.E. State Highway 6, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Jailed

Mary F. Wilcox, 47, 1504 Jules St., 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to register as a sex offender with credit given for 35 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Suspended sentence

Devin Michael McDowell, 24, 3320 Messanie St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Jailed

Tucker James Autenrieth, 23, 6213 Washington St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 25 days served.

Jodie Jacob Downs, 30, 3812 Miller Road, 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Amber Dawn Worley, 30, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, six months of probation for operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.

Dakota James Keck, 33, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.

Christina Lynn Perman, 48, 3206 Duncan St., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.

Jeremy E. Troxel, 35, 1113 S. 12th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Shaun A. McCabe, 41, 113 Countryside Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor failure to yield to vehicle at intersection with no traffic control.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Suspended sentence

Jennifer J. Leonard, 41, 2402 Cypress Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.