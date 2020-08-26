placeholder_court2

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Suspended sentence

  • Cindy Arlene Rothwell, 49, Weston, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 4

    Judge Daniel Kellogg

    Prison

  • Sean Dale Ray Peden, 19, 1018 Henry St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
  • Michael L. Updegraff, 38, 7062 N.E. State Highway 6, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Jailed

  • Mary F. Wilcox, 47, 1504 Jules St., 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to register as a sex offender with credit given for 35 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Devin Michael McDowell, 24, 3320 Messanie St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Jailed

  • Tucker James Autenrieth, 23, 6213 Washington St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 25 days served.
  • Jodie Jacob Downs, 30, 3812 Miller Road, 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Amber Dawn Worley, 30, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, six months of probation for operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
  • Dakota James Keck, 33, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Christina Lynn Perman, 48, 3206 Duncan St., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
  • Jeremy E. Troxel, 35, 1113 S. 12th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Shaun A. McCabe, 41, 113 Countryside Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor failure to yield to vehicle at intersection with no traffic control.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Suspended sentence

    Jennifer J. Leonard, 41, 2402 Cypress Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.