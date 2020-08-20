Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

Carl Sylvester Jones Jr., 53, Lincoln, Nebraska, three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Fined

Roberto Carlos Rodriguez-Vives, 26, 6810 Mack St., $50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Betty Sue Fanning, 36, 429 N. 21st St., $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Jailed

Kyle C. Olmstead, 32, 3001 Dover St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Suspended sentence

Max Robin Oribhabor, 29, Liberty, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.

Robert W. Staggs, 37, 6204 King Hill Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

John J. Miller, 36, 5101 Valley Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

Joseph A. Turner, 46, 525 Jules St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.