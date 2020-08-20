placeholder_court2

Division 4

  • Judge Daniel Kellogg
  • Prison
  • Carl Sylvester Jones Jr., 53, Lincoln, Nebraska, three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 5

  • Judge Keith Marquart
  • Fined

    • Roberto Carlos Rodriguez-Vives, 26, 6810 Mack St., $50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

  • Betty Sue Fanning, 36, 429 N. 21st St., $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

    • Division 6

  • Judge Rebecca Spencer
  • Jailed
  • Kyle C. Olmstead, 32, 3001 Dover St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Max Robin Oribhabor, 29, Liberty, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
  • Robert W. Staggs, 37, 6204 King Hill Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • John J. Miller, 36, 5101 Valley Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Joseph A. Turner, 46, 525 Jules St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.