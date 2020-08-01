Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
- Brooklyn Dakota Miller, 27, 2807 Sherman Ave., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony theft of a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
- Daniel D. Ajak, 41, 1219 N. Seventh St., 160 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor trespassing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Fined
- Alicia Johnson, 18, 2121 S. Riverside Road, $250 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
- David A. Lopez III, 28, 906 W. Valley St., six months in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing (two counts) and misdemeanor property damage with credit given for any days served.
- Laura Anne Schaeffer, 43, Atchison, Kansas, 10 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 10 days served.
Suspended sentence
- Cecilia R. Palmer, 24, 5124 Miller Road, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.