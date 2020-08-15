Division 4
- Judge Daniel Kellogg
- Prison
- Tyler Adale Payne, 21, 2805 S. 18th St., two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
- Matthew Dwain Boatright, 40, 2201 Seneca St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Jailed
- Fredie Marcus Allen, 27, 134 Countryside Lane, six months in Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Suspended sentence
- Christopher Dion Keck, 23, 1311 Penn St., three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and wcourt costs.
Division 5
- Judge Keith Marquart
- Jailed
- Danny Dee Frans II, 38, 6417 Riverside Terrace, 14 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for four days served and court costs waived.
- Suspended sentence
- Candace Marie Dredge, 27, 1702 N. Fourth Ave., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
- Ricky Allen Van Winkle, 53, 1501 Village Drive, six months probation for misdemeanor careless driving.
- Michael J. Elliott, 34, 424 N. 17th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.