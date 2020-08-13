Division 4Judge Daniel KelloggSuspended sentenceJennifer L. Saunders, 35, 2218 S. 15th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs., 28, 3809 Seymour Road, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Savanna L. Blake, 31, 1523 Lafayette St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kelynn Louise Langley, 27, 1445 N. 11th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.