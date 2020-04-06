Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jordan Lee Pinzino, 26, 305 Green St., 10 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Jacob Ryan Polley, 18, Mound City, Missouri, 120 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Hollie Marie Peek, 26, 1908 Mitchell Ave., 20 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
Hollie Marie Peek, 26, 1908 Mitchell Ave., 36 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.