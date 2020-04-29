Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
- Alec Lee Parks, 26, 2121 S. Riverside Road, six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Suspended sentence
- Matthew R. Gilmour, 54, 2001 Savannah Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
- Jerry D. Brock, 41, 3305 Faraon St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.