placeholder_court2

Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

  • Alec Lee Parks, 26, 2121 S. Riverside Road, six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.

Suspended sentence

  • Matthew R. Gilmour, 54, 2001 Savannah Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

  • Jerry D. Brock, 41, 3305 Faraon St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.