Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
Kylee Kay-Sandra Peterson, 18, 915 Dewey Ave., four years probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Lauryn B. Jones, 20, 2811 S. 18th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Larry R. Newman Jr., 51, 3907 King Hill Ave., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check.
Alex Tirado-Osorio, 24, 2223 S. 14th St., 27 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.
Ferroll Sterling Barber, 41, Athens, Alabama, 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 31 days served and court costs waived.
Samuel C. Toe, 42, 1611 N. 36th St., 31 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 31 days served and court costs waived.
Samuel C. Toe, 42, 1611 N. 36th St., 31 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 31 days served and court costs waived.