Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Sean Michael Torres, 30, 2008 Manchester Road, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a firearm/explosive and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Kevin J. Stenfelt, 45, 5814 Grant St., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Sean Michael Miller, 28, 6702 Mack St., four years of probation for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Herbert L. Thomas, 42, 713 S. 24th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Herbert L. Thomas, 42, 713 S. 24th St., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Mark Tanner Lusty, 26, Bourbon, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.