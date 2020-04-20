Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Tammie Gene Pickering, 45, Albany, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
K. Lee M. Johnson, 25, 622 Bon Ton St., 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony robbery.
Mickel Wayne Farnsworth, 44, 1415 Olive St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony abandonment of a corpse and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jeremy Lee Holland, 45, 3140 Messanie St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Sean Michael Torres, 30, 2008 Manchester Road, four months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Herbert L. Thomas, 42, 713 S. 24th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Robin R. Martin, 43, 1412 Penn St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jonathan M.G. Gibbens, 23, no address provided, four years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Prison
Walter Warren Lomax Jr., 40, Maryville, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.