Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Shawn Lyn Adams, 52, 1809 Edmond St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery or possession of controlled substance at jail/correctional center and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Shawn Lyn Adams, 52, 1809 Edmond St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Jailed
Justin A. Coombs, 42, Kansas City, Kansas, 113 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing with credit given for 113 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.