Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Samuel Bryce Stanton, 26, 1012 N. Sixth St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Samuel Bryce Stanton, 26, 1012 N. Sixth St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Samuel Bryce Stanton, 26, 1012 N. Sixth St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for resisting arrest by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Gregory J. Kline, 64, 2022 Jones St., three years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jeanna Elaine Smith, 35, 1609 N. 36th St., three years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Ernest F. Mitchell IV, 32, 17567 Highway 71, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Dustin Levi Phillips, 38, 1717½ Jules St., 98 days in Buchanan County jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 41 days served.
Ja’hon Alyn Williams, 37, 2414 Jules St., 49 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 24 days served and court costs waived.
Nicholas Leroy Knight, 28, 2440 Patee St., 35 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.