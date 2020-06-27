The News-Press regularly publishes filings made with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri,
based in Kansas City, Missouri, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas, based in Kansas City, Kansas. Today’s listing covers June 13 to 19. Petitioners may file for protection under Chapter 7 (liquidation of assets); Chapter 11 (reorganization of business finances); or Chapter 13 (reorganization of personal finances).
Adam Lee and Candice Lee Patton, St. Joseph Chapter: 7 Financials: assets, $19,185; liabilities, $68,929.
Maurice Andre and Jodi Denise Bennett, St. Joseph Chapter: 7 Financials: assets, $9,865; liabilities, $187,435.
Joshua Allen and Jessica Lynn Ballinger, Polo, Missouri Chapter: 13 Financials: assets, $92,725; liabilities, $152,480.
Clara Lou Morelock, St. Joseph Chapter: 13 Financials: assets, $58,371; liabilities, $80,719.
Kyle Allen King, Chillicothe, Missouri Chapter: 13 Samantha Jill Deets, Chillicothe, Missouri Chapter: 7 Financials: assets, $18,453; liabilities, $30,585.