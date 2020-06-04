Arrests May 31

Denny Ray Bonar, 42, 724 Concord St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Michele Marie Korolowicz, 33, 2012 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Abigail A. Johnson, 17, 7202 Washington St., on a city charge of obstructing the duties of police and assault of a law enforcement officer.

June 1

Brena Lynn Robertson, 23, 602 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Brandi Lynn Goodwin, 36, 3133 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jason Michael Huebl, 44, Easton, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Kacey Michelle Sollars, 20, 6216 Promenade Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

June 2

Donald Floyd Easter III, 31, 3313 Pacific St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Danielle Elizabeth Deiser, 33, 2510 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.