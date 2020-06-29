placeholder_arrest

JUNE 24

  • Samanta Mujagic, 30, 1600 Safari Drive, on a state charge of property damage.

    • JUNE 25

  • Corby Lester Meek, 32, 2021 N. Second St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Dalton J. Tomes, 29, 2812 N. Fourth St., on a city warrant for failure to pay fine/court fee.
  • Levi Lathe Rizer, 29, Wathena, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Luke Logan Crawford, 25, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., on a state charge of assault.
  • Emily Mayme Kratochvil, 22, Topeka, Kansas, on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
  • Cody J. Brown, 23, Topeka, Kansas, on a state charge of receiving stolen property.

    • JUNE 26

  • Charles Richard Tiffany, 46, 5005 Faraon St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Haley Nicole Barton, 25, Gower, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.