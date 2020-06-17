JUNE 13Madison Ann Sollars, 23, 1624 Moss St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jerez Sherod Collins, 27, 2215 Edmond St., on a state charge of rape/attempted rape.
JUNE 14Dianna Lynn Kelly, 49, 2306 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Sherman Lee Davis, 38, 2422 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Terry L. Dunkle, 47, 1216 S. Ninth St., on city charges of disturbing the peace and obstructing duties of police.Eduardo Antonio Rosario Rodriguez, 44, Hatillo Puerto Rico, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.Randall William Gilmore, 52, no address provided, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.Sean Ryan Pennock, 31, 3809 Terrace Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.Dusty Ray Young, 37, 1505 Fifth Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.Nathan Lavern Gabriel, 36, 3412 Pettis Road, on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.