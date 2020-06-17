placeholder_arrest

JUNE 13

  • Madison Ann Sollars, 23, 1624 Moss St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jerez Sherod Collins, 27, 2215 Edmond St., on a state charge of rape/attempted rape.

    • JUNE 14

  • Dianna Lynn Kelly, 49, 2306 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Sherman Lee Davis, 38, 2422 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Terry L. Dunkle, 47, 1216 S. Ninth St., on city charges of disturbing the peace and obstructing duties of police.
  • Eduardo Antonio Rosario Rodriguez, 44, Hatillo Puerto Rico, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Randall William Gilmore, 52, no address provided, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
  • Sean Ryan Pennock, 31, 3809 Terrace Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.
  • Dusty Ray Young, 37, 1505 Fifth Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.
  • Nathan Lavern Gabriel, 36, 3412 Pettis Road, on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.