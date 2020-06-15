JUNE 10Deanna Leeann Martin, 46, 1217 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jason Lee Moran, 35, 1820 Howard St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Drew William Long, 32, 2513 Garfield Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Ross Owens Scott, 31, 2218 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Shon Michael Sprake, 45, 217 N. 13th St., on city charges of disorderly conduct and resisting police by violence/threat/force.Kimberly D. Edwards, 49, 1905 Rosewood Terrace, on a city charge of stealing.
JUNE 11Ashley Renee Helton, 34, 921 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Ricky Allen Butler, 59, 2015 Union St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Sara N. Cave, 38, 7508 S.E. 72nd St., on a city charge of stealing.Tyler Adale Payne, 21, 216 N. Fourth St., on a city charge of assault.Megan E. Harman, 27, no address provided, on a city charge of assault.Alejandro Alex Farias, 44, 2506 Lafayette St., on state charges of assault and property damage.Dallas Austin Matson, 23, no address provided, on a state charge of domestic assault.
JUNE 12Breanna K. O’Dell, 17, 3401 Jackson St., on a state charge of tampering with a vehicle.Tyler Adale Payne, 21, 2805 S. 10th St., on state charges of domestic assault and resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.Dewayne L. Wright, 36, 718 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Kelly Lynn Larison, 53, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Chrystyna Marie Way, 31, 2202 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Juan Francisco Holguin, 51, 1003 Sixth Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.