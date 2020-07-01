placeholder_arrest

JUNE 27

  • Darrell Sun Brown, 34, 5809 Steven Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Marcell Thomas, 40, 629 S. Eighth St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Nicholas Jake Somers, 36, 604 N. Sixth St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
  • Christian Samuel James Vannaman, 17, 1611 Gooding Ave., on a state charge of assault.
  • Tyler Turner Frakes, 25, DeKalb, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.

    • JUNE 28

  • Jordon Dean Altiser, 25, Newtown, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Bryan Anthony Wright, 26, 103 Countryside Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Shammah A. Ross, 32, 629 S. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Shane R. Coy, 20, no address provided, on a state charge of assault.
  • Christopher Matthias Hart, 48, 2634 Olive St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.