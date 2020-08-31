AUG. 26

Jeri Lynn Samuel, 22, 3426 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ryan Scott Wilson

, 22, 626 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cheyann Rae Jonas, 26, Country Club, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dennis E. Wylie, 55, 503 S. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jessica Nicole Portenier, 26, 312 N. 20th St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.

Thomas Brian Morgan

, 61, 3202 S. 36th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Rodger E. Blanks, 71, no address provided, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.

Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard, 20, 502 S. 16th St., on a state charge of second-degree murder.

Richard Mason Stanley, 26, Independence, Missouri, on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.

Octavio Garcia, 35, 709 Powell St., on a state charge of statutory rape.

AUG. 27

Andrea Gayle Harman, 35, 1311 Pacific St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Myah O. Jackson, 24, 2617 Monterey St., on a city charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Kagney Alan Deiser, 34, 2827 S. 19th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.

AUG. 28

Seth A. Herring, 18, 5409 Morris Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dakhota Jay Mignery, 20, 1208 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Matthew Dene Milbourn, 38, 815 Trevillian Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Lauren Ashley Simpson-Thompson, 27, 1324 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Breanna Kaylynn O’Dell, 17, 3401 Jackson St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Taylor James Schumacher, 19, 2420 Walnut St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.