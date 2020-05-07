MAY 5
Jack Lee Borgman II, 45, 2531 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Shannon Lee Wilson, 47, 215 W. Isabelle St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Lori A. Kelsch, 40, 820 W. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Carla Malynn Koelliker, 56, 4021 Frederick Blvd., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Jose M. Rodriquez Jr., 38, Gower, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- John W. Simpson, 51, 2317 Sylvanie St., on a state charge of enticement/attempted enticement of a child.
- Norian Luther, 29, 1807 N. 36th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.