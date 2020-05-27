placeholder_arrest

MAY 21

  • Jory Joseph Thompson, 29, 1908 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Christopher Michael Snodgrass, 40, 2402 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Shawn Aaron Coulter, 41, 2814 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Brian Michael Helm, 31, 2618 Renick St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Linda K. Linebarger, 58, 415 N. 10th St., on a state charge of stealing.
  • Joshua Ryan Lattin, 30, 2119 N. Third St., on a state charge of enticement/attempted enticement of a child.

    • MAY 22

  • Dolie May Williams, 45, 2522 Mulberry St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Elmer Dewayne Smith, 49, Faucett, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Timothy Jay Blacketer, 36, 3111 Sherry Lane, on city charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace.
  • Michael Patrick Divers, 27, 2203 N. Woodbine Road, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.

    • MAY 23

  • Cassandra Nicole Wilson, 32, 2907 N. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Alex Jaye Canales, 22, 2610 Andrew Court, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jon Thomas McCarthy Sr., 57, 6510 Eureka St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Rero Res, 30, 1805 N. 36th St., on city charges of failure to obey lawful order to disperse, fighting/riotous behavior, and resisting police by violence/force/threat.
  • Hali Leanne Carney, 27, 622 S. 22nd St., on city charges of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing duties of police.

    • MAY 24

  • Jacob Gene Simmons Jr., 21, 5608 Sun Valley Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Matthew Wayne Lile, 34, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and attempted assault.
  • William Eric Dean Busby, 32, 3922 Pacific St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.

    • MAY 25

  • Two Robert, 23, 709 N. 10th St., on a city charge of prostitution.

    • Gregory Michael Littlejohn, 38, 4302 Karnes Road, on a state charge of domestic assault.