MAY 21Jory Joseph Thompson, 29, 1908 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Christopher Michael Snodgrass, 40, 2402 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Shawn Aaron Coulter, 41, 2814 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Brian Michael Helm, 31, 2618 Renick St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.Linda K. Linebarger, 58, 415 N. 10th St., on a state charge of stealing.Joshua Ryan Lattin, 30, 2119 N. Third St., on a state charge of enticement/attempted enticement of a child.
MAY 22Dolie May Williams, 45, 2522 Mulberry St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Elmer Dewayne Smith, 49, Faucett, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Timothy Jay Blacketer, 36, 3111 Sherry Lane, on city charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace.Michael Patrick Divers, 27, 2203 N. Woodbine Road, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
MAY 23Cassandra Nicole Wilson, 32, 2907 N. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Alex Jaye Canales, 22, 2610 Andrew Court, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jon Thomas McCarthy Sr., 57, 6510 Eureka St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Rero Res, 30, 1805 N. 36th St., on city charges of failure to obey lawful order to disperse, fighting/riotous behavior, and resisting police by violence/force/threat.Hali Leanne Carney, 27, 622 S. 22nd St., on city charges of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing duties of police.
MAY 24Jacob Gene Simmons Jr., 21, 5608 Sun Valley Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Matthew Wayne Lile, 34, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and attempted assault.William Eric Dean Busby, 32, 3922 Pacific St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
MAY 25Two Robert, 23, 709 N. 10th St., on a city charge of prostitution.
Gregory Michael Littlejohn, 38, 4302 Karnes Road, on a state charge of domestic assault.