MAY 19
Kenton Eugene McGaughy
James D. Johnson
James E. Eackles Jr.
Tyler Eugene Funk
Oren Luke Obanion
Courtney Alexis Louise Elder
Todd M. Dilts
Martel R. Stewart, 28, 1703 N. 36th St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Kenton Eugene McGaughy
James D. Johnson
James E. Eackles Jr.
Tyler Eugene Funk
Oren Luke Obanion
Courtney Alexis Louise Elder
Todd M. Dilts
Martel R. Stewart, 28, 1703 N. 36th St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.