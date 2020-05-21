placeholder_arrest

MAY 19

Kenton Eugene McGaughy

  • , 57, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • James D. Johnson

  • , 73, Agency, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • James E. Eackles Jr.

  • , 25, 2703 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.

    • Tyler Eugene Funk

  • , 32, 723 Mason Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Oren Luke Obanion

  • , 36, 726 S. 23rd St., on city charges of resisting arrest and driving with suspended/revoked license.

    • Courtney Alexis Louise Elder

  • , 28, 2015 Jules St., on city charges of resisting police by violence/threat/force, disturbing the peace, and obstructing duties of police.

    • Todd M. Dilts

  • , 46, no address provided, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.

    • Martel R. Stewart, 28, 1703 N. 36th St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.