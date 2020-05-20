placeholder_arrest

MAY 17

Steven Ray Mitchell, 48, 713 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

  • Josh Lee Hall, 30, 209 Arizona Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Ricardo Santana, 59, 820 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Patrick E. Fetty, 34, 624 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • MAY 18

    Ernesto X. Elviro

  • , 47, 2109 N. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Robin Lynn Sowards

  • , 29, 2306 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Garrett Wayne Hawkes

  • , 19, 1601 Vernon St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

    • Mark James Hamaker

  • , 34, 2914 Monterey St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.

    • Steven Raye Wilkinson

  • , 41, 415 S. Ninth St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

    • David Carl Bertram, 40, 1821 Clay St., on a state charge of forgery.