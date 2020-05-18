placeholder_arrest

MAY 14

  • Laressa Ann Nicole Dudley, 35, 2501 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Samantha Myshel Newton, 27, 1017 Oscar Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Damien Michael Danberry, 29, 2718 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Bobbi Jo Molt, 38, no address provided, on city charges of failure to obey lawful order to disperse and assault of a law enforcement officer.
  • Jessie Lynn Peterson, 37, 4105 S.W. Christie Lane, on a city charge of attempted assault.
  • Nathan Daniel Orr, 36, 4713 Faraon St., on a state charge of possession of child pornography.
  • Jonathan D. Campbell, 36, 1904 Main St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.

    • MAY 15

  • Kayla Renee Knoth, 29, Gower, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Kyris Davon Burks, 28, 2102 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Derek Scott Frakes, 34, Hiawatha, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Wyatt Daniel Roberts, 24, 1209 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Robert Eugene Quimby Jr., 30, 2119 N. Third St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Bobby K. Brown Jr., 24, 1301 N. 22nd St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Trevor J. Landes, 32, 1912 Holman St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Nicco J. Rawls, 32, 1617 Belle St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

    • MAY 16

  • Curtis Lee Hughes, 25, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jennifer Sue Tompkins, 43, 1805 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Kayden John Wallis, 22, 316 N. Noyes Blvd., on city charges of obstructing duties of police.
  • Tyler Adale Payne, 21, no address provided, on city charges of disturbing police and addressing police with intent to incite violence.
  • Cassy Lyn Elliott, 28, 2901 S. 22nd St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Mitchell Glen Lanois, 21, Cameron, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Donald Raymond Hamilton III, 31, 204 E. Kansas Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.