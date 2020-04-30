APRIL 28
Bobby Brandon Beard, 43, 2223 Jones St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Travis Anthony Stout, 34, 1805 Prospect Ave., on a state charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
APRIL 28
Bobby Brandon Beard, 43, 2223 Jones St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Travis Anthony Stout, 34, 1805 Prospect Ave., on a state charge of delivery of a controlled substance.