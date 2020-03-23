MARCH 19
Chantaia L. Bennett, 24, 1719 Center St., on city charges of disturbing the peace and obstructing duties of police.
Jesse Clarence Morgan, 39, 2121 Washington Ave., on a city charge of failure to appear in court.
Chad Devin Richardson, 32, 2912 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bernard Lee Whetstine II, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Garrett David Kimberly, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keith Gregory Allen II, 45, Atchison, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aundra Faye Scroggins, 34, 2607 Renick St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Andrew Horn, 30, 2232 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tieara Rene Irvin, 29, 413 Kentucky St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William J. Grace, 61, 401 N. Leonard Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Lee Verbick, 28, 1418 N. Third St., on a state charge of resisting arrest for a felony.
Tara D. Vaughan, 33, 1106 Olive St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
MARCH 20
Robert Blue Fanning, 28, 1401 N. 11th St., on city charges of resisting arrest by violence/threat/force and obstructing duties of police.
Florencio B. Sanchez, 50, Grand Forks, North Dakota, on a city charge of property damage.
Charity Sue Everall, 41, 6015 Gordon Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Riah Makenzie Cook, 23, 1015 Henry St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mandi Jo Crockett, 35, 823 Harmon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Allen Dale Matthews, 53, 708 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Austin Wyatt Smith, 30, 719 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Yakie O. Greene, 50, 2919 Jules St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
MARCH 21
John D. Perry, 45, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roy C. Proctor Jr., 47, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.