MARCH 16
Leon Jackson Jr., 58, 3220 Mitchell Ave., on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corbin S. Stringham, 21, 6036 Pryor Ave., on a city warrant for drug possession and failure to appear in court.
Destiny Ann Marie Scott, 26, 6625 S. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Michael Canterbury, 37, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nathan J. Montgomery, 36, 816 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lexes A. Silcott-Morrison, 21, 4701 Valley Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cory Lee Bonea, 32, 4209 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon O. Underwood, 24, 2603 N. Seventh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jahon Alyn Williams, 37, 2005 S. 36th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Joy Aida Collado, 29, 2829 Patee St., on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
Christopher Thomas Groh, 46, 2909 Charles St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Matthew Christopher Silcott, 39, 5509 N.E. Maxwell Road, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.