MARCH 23

Ian Charles Beckett, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Kialfa Marquetta Harrison, 44, 2937 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Straton Chance Johnson, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

John E. Roberts, 42, 2205 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Shawn Phillip Ashford, 45, 620 N. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Shane Christopher Lewin, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Delilah Kuuipookahi Leinaala Cullen-Cavalier, 26, 307 E. Missouri Ave., on a city warrant for fraudulent use of credit/debit device and failure to appear in court.

Michael Lee Wedding, 27, 1515 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Abby B. Smith, 34, 608 N. Fifth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Melanie Lynn Myers, 19, Independence, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Megan Elizabeth McDowell, 33, 816 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Nicole Dynel White, 47, 2901 Frederick Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Megan Nicole Howard, 30, 701 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cori Lea Benedict, 29, 704 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Amanda Lucille Jones, 26, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Corinna Ann Hon, 48, 1319 Highly St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jordan Lee Pinzino, 26, 305 Green St., on a state charge of domestic assault.