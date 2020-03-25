MARCH 23
Ian Charles Beckett, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kialfa Marquetta Harrison, 44, 2937 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Straton Chance Johnson, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John E. Roberts, 42, 2205 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shawn Phillip Ashford, 45, 620 N. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shane Christopher Lewin, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Delilah Kuuipookahi Leinaala Cullen-Cavalier, 26, 307 E. Missouri Ave., on a city warrant for fraudulent use of credit/debit device and failure to appear in court.
Michael Lee Wedding, 27, 1515 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Abby B. Smith, 34, 608 N. Fifth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Melanie Lynn Myers, 19, Independence, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan Elizabeth McDowell, 33, 816 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicole Dynel White, 47, 2901 Frederick Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan Nicole Howard, 30, 701 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cori Lea Benedict, 29, 704 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Lucille Jones, 26, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Corinna Ann Hon, 48, 1319 Highly St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jordan Lee Pinzino, 26, 305 Green St., on a state charge of domestic assault.